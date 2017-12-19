2018 Mayor's Marathon announces United Supermarkets as Presenting Sponsor

Provided by Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council

The Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council (MFC) announced today (December 14) that United Supermarkets will be the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Mayor's Marathon.

The Mayor's Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K will take place at Berl Huffman Athletic Complex April 22, 2018.

"We are thrilled to join Mayor Pope in bringing this event to life in Lubbock, Texas," said United Family president Robert Taylor.

Aligning with the MFC's mission of promoting healthy eating, United Supermarkets understands the importance of health and wellness for each family. For decades, United Supermarkets has played an integral role in providing fresh fruits, vegetables and resources such as staff dietitians to the Lubbock community.

"I am pleased and grateful that the United Family has agreed to be the Presenting Sponsor of the inaugural Mayor's Marathon," said Mayor Pope. "The Mayors' Fitness Council is committed to promoting a healthier Lubbock. United Supermarkets continues to lead the way in our community as a great corporate citizen. I want to encourage all Lubbock residents to participate and support this event that promotes wellness, healthy eating, and an active lifestyle."

Other partnerships include the Lubbock Police Department, Primitive Social, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Garrison Institute on Aging, Texas Department of Transportation Lubbock, and Reagor Dykes Auto Group.

Registration for the 2018 Mayor's Marathon opens Saturday (December 16). Visit www.lbkmarathon.com for more information about registration and volunteer opportunities.