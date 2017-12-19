Winter Weather Terms and Safety Tips

Every year Texas and surrounding states are impacted by winter storms.

The keys to surviving include forecast, preparation and knowing what to do to stay safe.

We at KCBD NewsChannel 11 will keep you informed online, on air and on various digital platforms, including our weather app.

Here are some of the important terms and definitions that we use for winter weather:

Winter Storm Watch: Possible storm development with snow, sleet, ice and wind.

Winter Storm Warning: Snow, sleet, ice, wind expected with amounts that may be heavy. Preparations should be made immediately.

Winter Weather Advisory: Light amounts of wintry precipitation possible causing slick roads. Travel may be affected.

I've put together the following list of items for home and travel to help keep you safe for the winter season.

HOME and TRAVEL:

Flashlight, extra batteries; Phone charger(s)

NOAA weather radio, portable AM/FM radio, First Aid Kit, Fire Extinguisher

Extra food, water, granola bars, foods that don't need cooking or refrigeration.

Extra pet food.

At HOME: additional items include at heat source, matches, wood, space heater(s), Smoke and carbon dioxide detectors.

When traveling, slow down, tell someone your expected route, destination and arrival date. Turn off lights when you pull of the road. Stay in vehicle, run motor for heat every ten minutes.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS

ROAD CLOSINGS: Most recent map of road closings from TxDOT