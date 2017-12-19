Winter Weather Terms and Safety Tips

50-year-old Rodney Breeden was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.
50-year-old Rodney Breeden was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
Houston police are searching for a missing girl after her mother was found fatally stabbed in her apartment.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an infant girl in Houston who was reported missing after her mother was found fatally stabbed.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.