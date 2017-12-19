Police search for suspect who stole security cameras from Mighty Wash

Lubbock Police officers are searching for a suspect who stole security cameras from Mighty Wash on 19th Street near Iola Ave.

The suspect was caught on camera removing the security cameras from the outside of the business and in the vacuum bay.

While he was stealing the camera, his face was caught on camera.

If you recognize this man or remember seeing something that night, you're urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. If your tip leads to an identification and arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward, just in time for Christmas.

