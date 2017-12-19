Local charities seeing a decline in donations

Lubbock charities are asking for help as they struggle with declining donations this year.

"This year in some ways has been a challenging year," said South Plains Food Bank CEO, David Weaver.

The South Plains Food Bank says it has seen a delayed season of giving. They fell short of meeting their goal during the U-Can-Share food drive, but are pleased to say they have now met their goal, just a little later than usual.

"We're still picking up food from the U-Can-Share drive. We've met our goal of 350,000 pounds of food and we've got over $150,000 dollars," Weaver said.

2017 has been a year full of giving. People across the country were donating whatever they could to help those who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"We had a lot of volunteers who came out and helped us build food boxes that we sent down to the Gulf Coast," Weaver said. "And, we had lots of generous people who donated money.'

But the SPFB isn't the only charity seeing slow giving this year.

“Today, with just a few days away until Christmas, our toy room is empty,” said Shawn Vandygriff with Child Protective Services.

A scary sight for those at CPS who make it their goal to make sure no child goes without Christmas.

They are planning to give Christmas gifts to about 800 children this year, but still have 100 kids without a gift right now. They are asking the public for help as they try to make up the shortfall.

“If 100 people would go buy a $5 to $10 gift we would definitely be on our way to be able to fill those kids' wishes," Vandygriff said.

You can find drop-off locations for Christmas is for kids here.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.