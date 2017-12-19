Local charities seeing a decline in donations

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
The Senate intelligence committee has asked for documents from former presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The Senate intelligence committee has asked for documents from former presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.