Sweetwater man sentenced to 97 months for possessing child pornography

Provided by United States Attorney Northern District of Texas

Timothy Wade Barton, 55, of Sweetwater, Texas, was sentenced this morning by U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings to 97 months in federal prison, following his guilty plea in July 2017 to a superseding information charging one count of possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox of the Northern District of Texas.

Barton, who has been on bond, was ordered to report to the Bureau of Prisons on January 17, 2018.

According to documents filed in his case, between May 9, 2011 and September 23, 2014, Barton possessed a custom-built desktop computer and hard disk drive that contained numerous images and videos of child pornography. Barton used his computer to search on the Internet to locate material depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven M. Sucsy was in charge of the prosecution.