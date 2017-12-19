Amber Alert issued for Houston infant after mom's stabbing

Thursday, June 8 2017 4:36 AM EDT2017-06-08 08:36:26 GMT
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat
Keenan Evans led six players in double figures with 15 points and No. 21 Texas Tech blew out Florida Atlantic in the second half of a 90-54 victory. Davide Moretti scored 14 points, Tommy Hamilton IV had 13 and Niem...
Thursday, June 8 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 17:49:05 GMT
An advocacy group that sought to organize a peaceful anti-Donald Trump protest in Albuquerque that later turned violent says its staffers have been the targets of death threats. The Albuquerque-based Southwest...
Drought is continuing its march across New Mexico as the official start of winter nears. The latest map shows nearly 90 percent of the state is dealing with some form of dryness, from the beginning stages of being...