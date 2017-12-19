Congressman Jodey Arrington says West Texas economy will thrive under new tax bill

Congressman Jodey Arrington says passing this latest Republican tax bill will bring benefits to all levels of the West Texas economy.

Congressman Arrington was very happy about the bill passing and after the re-vote Wednesday morning, he's confident the Senate will make their decision within the next couple of days.

"It will pass the Senate either tonight or tomorrow and will be fast on its way to the President's desk. I know he wants to give the American taxpayers an early Christmas present and I join him in that," Arrington said.

For West Texans Congressman Arrington says the bill is going to lower tax rates, improve the quality of life, and allow people to keep more of their hard-earned money.

He says once it goes through, people will start seeing changes on their paychecks as early as February.

"This is the last April that people will file under the old tax code, the old broken tax code, so folks are going to get an immediate impact," Arrington said.

But he also says the biggest part of this is not just cutting the rates, but increasing the standard deduction from $12,000 to $24,000.

"It also allows them to do more savings education, it gives them a higher tax credit for children, and I think, most of all, it helps the economy grow, where they can pursue greater opportunities that will improve even further the quality of life for their families and for their children," Arrington said.

Congressman Arrington says the bill will also benefit West Texas businesses, like wind farms, oil and gas and area farmers.

"If you look at agriculture, 100 percent expensing for tractors and farm equipment, their tax rates have gone down, their income deduction - they get a 20 percent income deduction," Arrington said.

"All in all, whether it's renewable energy with all the wind farms you see in West Texas, or the oil and gas mom and pop independent companies - all of those guys are going to benefit. We've preserved the things that need to be preserved, reduced their tax rates overall, and their competitive position. They're going to be even more competitive and I think you're going to see West Texas and the West Texas economy thriving for the next generation," Arrington said.

