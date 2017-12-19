OTC help for managing bladder leakage

Medical science has failed to prove that any treatment, therapy or brain exercise can help prevent dementias such as Alzheimer's disease, an extensive new review has concluded.
Medical science has failed to prove that any treatment, therapy or brain exercise can help prevent dementias such as Alzheimer's disease, an extensive new review has concluded.
A grim reminder -- "Smoking Kills" -- emblazoned right on a cigarette may help young people avoid the deadly habit.
A grim reminder -- "Smoking Kills" -- emblazoned right on a cigarette may help young people avoid the deadly habit.
As the flu barrels across the United States, the good news is that this year's vaccine may work better than many expected.
As the flu barrels across the United States, the good news is that this year's vaccine may work better than many expected.
While you revel in the decorations and good food of the holiday season, there are dangers lurking in the tinsel and treats that can pose threats to your beloved pet.
While you revel in the decorations and good food of the holiday season, there are dangers lurking in the tinsel and treats that can pose threats to your beloved pet.
When it comes to staying fit, research suggests it really is about location, location, location.
When it comes to staying fit, research suggests it really is about location, location, location.
A grim reminder -- "Smoking Kills" -- emblazoned right on a cigarette may help young people avoid the deadly habit.
A grim reminder -- "Smoking Kills" -- emblazoned right on a cigarette may help young people avoid the deadly habit.
As the flu barrels across the United States, the good news is that this year's vaccine may work better than many expected.
As the flu barrels across the United States, the good news is that this year's vaccine may work better than many expected.
When it comes to staying fit, research suggests it really is about location, location, location.
When it comes to staying fit, research suggests it really is about location, location, location.
When babies are ready to eat solid foods, those who feed themselves some finger foods are no more likely to choke than babies who are spoon-fed, new research found.
When babies are ready to eat solid foods, those who feed themselves some finger foods are no more likely to choke than babies who are spoon-fed, new research found.
Sales of antibiotics for use in U.S. livestock fell in recent years but still remain too high, according to the National Resources Defense Council.
Sales of antibiotics for use in U.S. livestock fell in recent years but still remain too high, according to the National Resources Defense Council.