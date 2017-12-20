No. 21 Texas Tech tops Florida Atlantic, 90-54

No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raider basketball team moves to 10-1 after a strong second half performance against Florida Atlantic, 90-54 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders knocked down 11 3-pointers in the second half to blow past the Owls. Keenan Evans lead Texas Tech in scoring with 15 points while 5 other Red Raiders scored in double figures.

Davide Moretti scored 14 points, Tommy Hamilton chipped in 13 and Niem Stevenson made four of six 3-point attempts for all 12 of his points as the Red Raiders outscored the Owls 50-21 after halftime.

Texas Tech's non-conference finale is this Friday, December 22nd against Abilene Christian at 2 p.m. at the USA. Then a week later the Red Raiders open Big 12 play against Baylor at home.

