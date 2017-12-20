No. 21 Texas Tech tops Florida Atlantic, 90-54

Texas Tech baseball’s Steven Gingery and John McMillon were named to Collegiate Baseball’s 2018 Preseason All-American teams earlier this week.
No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raider basketball team moves to 10-1 after a strong second half performance against Florida Atlantic, 90-54 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Wayland Baptist rallied from a 13-point deficit and ended the game on a 26-9 run as the fifth-ranked Flying Queens defeated St. Xavier, Ill., in the first game of the Maliki Sports Hoop ’N Surf Classic here Tuesday morning, 84-77.
As the Red Raiders prepare for Saturday's Birmingham Bowl game against South Florida, today during a team meeting, Defensive Back Justus Parker received some amazing news.
The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings are out and plenty of area teams are in the polls.
