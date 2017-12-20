Gingery, McMillon earn preseason All-American nods

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech baseball’s Steven Gingery and John McMillon were named to Collegiate Baseball’s 2018 Preseason All-American teams earlier this week.

Gingery was selected to the first team, while McMillon picked up second team utility accolades. The duo make up four honorees for the Red Raiders since 2015, as first baseman Eric Gutierrez (first team) and right-handed pitcher Davis Martin (third team) were selected to the squad in 2015 & 2017, respectively. Tech has had 13 preseason All-Americans since 1999.

Gingery put together a phenomenal sophomore campaign in 2017, recording a 10-1 record over 15 starts. Through 91.1 innings, he allowed only 21 runs, 16 earned, for a 1.58 ERA. He also struck out a team-best 107, while holding opposing batters to a measly .186 average at the plate.

His 10 victories marked back-to-back seasons a Red Raider pitcher has hit double-digit win totals, as Martin accomplished the feat in 2016. Gingery’s ERA of 1.58 was the lowest by a Tech pitcher since Corey Taylor’s NCAA-best 0.31 in 2015 and was the sixth-lowest in a single season in program history.

As for his 107 strikeouts, the total made Gingery the first since Chad Bettis (102) in 2010 to push past the 100-strikeout threshold in a season. His 107 K’s were also the most at Tech in a single season since Monty Ward rung up a school-record 151 batters in 1998.

His performance on the mound helped him become the program’s first unanimous First Team All-American, garnering honors from six different publications last season. He was also awarded Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and College Baseball Foundation’s National Pitcher of the Year.

McMillon made appearances both on the mound and at the plate in his freshman season, helping him earn second team utility honors. As a pitcher, McMillon compiled a 1.75 ERA with a 2-0 record and five saves. He also rifled off 29 strikeouts over 25.2 innings of work and 24 appearances on the mound.

At the plate, McMillon started 18 games in the designated hitter slot and rattled off 16 hits, nine for extra bases, including eight homers. He also had 14 RBI and scored 14 runs, while leading the team in slugging percentage with a .586 clip.

McMillon’s five saves ranked ninth in the Big 12, as he led the team by closing out 12 games. His eight dingers also ranked second on the squad, as he produced home runs in consecutive games on three separate occasions: Texas Southern (March 28-29), Oklahoma State & New Mexico (April 21 & 26) and TCU (April 30 DH).

Gingery, McMillon and the Red Raiders are set to open the 2018 campaign on Friday, Feb. 16, against Maine, at 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

