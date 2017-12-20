Academy donates bikes & helmets to students at McWhorter Elementary

Christmas got a little brighter for a group of children at McWhorter Elementary.

The school chose thirty students to receive new bikes and helmets from Academy Sports & Outdoors. The first and second grade students were selected based on their attendance, good citizenship, and how hard they worked in class.

The school's principal says when she called the childrens' parents to tell them the news, many of them were overwhelmed with joy.

"They didn't know how they were going to take care of Christmas for their children this year, more than many years in the past. So there were many, many tears. One parent said they had already sent a letter to Santa asking for the bike, and the parent said we were just praying Santa would gift us, so it worked out that Academy did," said Karla Mann, principal of McWhorter Elementary.

Bike and helmet donations are something academy does every year to different schools and organizations.

"You know it's extremely important to us to make sure children in our community maintain that active lifestyle, and to see these children today receive these bikes, it just means the world to all of us at Academy," said Elizabeth Hall, Operations Manager at Academy Sports & Outdoors.

This year Academy gave away more than 5,000 bikes.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.