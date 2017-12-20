Academy donates bikes & helmets to students at McWhorter Elementary

President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.
A 20-year-old Texas Tech student has been identified as the victim killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon. Police say Gabrielle Barajas crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.
A 20-year-old Texas Tech student has been identified as the victim killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon. Police say Gabrielle Barajas crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.
Arrest warrants have been issued for two people believed to be involved in a robbery that happened at Sonic located at 7220 Quaker Ave on Thursday. Angelica Alafa, 29, of Lubbock and Joe Garcia, 26, of Smyer are wanted by police.
Arrest warrants have been issued for two people believed to be involved in a robbery that happened at Sonic located at 7220 Quaker Ave on Thursday. Angelica Alafa, 29, of Lubbock and Joe Garcia, 26, of Smyer are wanted by police.