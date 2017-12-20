Texas Tech student killed in Abilene crash

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury, charged with continued sexual abuse of a child over the course of eight years.
Two children were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services after test results came back positive for amphetamines, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Idalou Middle School students got a special surprise on Wednesday as they found one of Santa's elves waiting to greet them from the roof!
