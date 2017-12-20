Borden County beats Jonesboro 60-22 to win Class 1A Division 1 State Championship

Borden County repeats as Class 1A Division I State Champions with their 28th straight win as they beat Jonesboro 60-22 at Cowboys Stadium. The guys from Gail outscores Jonesboro 36-0 in the 2nd half to win their 5th State Football Title in School History. Congrats to the Coyotes!
