Elf greets students from roof of Idalou Middle School

Idalou Middle School students got a special surprise on Wednesday as they found one of Santa's elves waiting to greet them from the roof!

Merle Walker Junior High principal Josh Damron climbed up on the roof in an elf costume to welcome students as they came in the front doors through a path lined with snowflakes and candy canes.

No word on how Josh got up there or how easy it was to get down. Hopefully the reindeer gave him a lift.

