Lubbock woman charged with endangering a child, 2 in CPS custody

Two children were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services after their mother's test results came back positive for amphetamines, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Stephanie Hartfield, 37, of Lubbock has been indicted on charges of endangering a child and is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

According to police reports, Hartfield was arrested this summer in a high drug traffic area and had presumed meth in her possession.

