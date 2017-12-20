Phishing scams target customers with fake delivery emails

Scammers know we are keeping track of online gift orders right now, which is why delivery notice scams work so well.

When you place an order, you usually receive an e-mail from that retailer, letting you know when the package has shipped. But what if you receive an e-mail from a retailer or shipper claiming there has been a problem with your order?

You're likely to click on it, which is why scammers go to great lengths to make their phony delivery notices look legitimate.

Scammers use real company logos and e-mail addresses that look authentic, often including fake tracking numbers or bar codes.

These e-mails come as your inbox becomes inundated with the seasonal promotions, online receipts, shipping data and tracking information from both online and brick-and-mortar stores.

If you receive an e-mail claiming your package cannot be delivered, check the notice carefully before you click on any links.

The fake e-mails typically contain subject lines warning about problems delivering a parcel, confirmation needed for shipment, problems with a delivery item, confirmation of a delivery receipt, your order is ready to be delivered, or something about needing to download an attachment and confirm your address.

When reading the e-mail, check to see if the email actually contains your name and order number. Double check the order number to make sure it is correct and look for typos.

If you hover your mouse over a link without clicking, you can see where that link will take you. If the destination isn't what the link claims, do not click on it.

The goal is to have you click on the link that will take you to a phishing site that requests your account information.

The link could also be hiding malware.

If you click and accidentally install this malicious software, your device could be infected with software that spies on you, steals your information or hits you with ransomware.

If you receive a notice via e-mail, your safest bet is to not click on it, but instead, use your browser to log into that retailer or shipper's website and see what you can find out there.

Fake package delivery emails often look like this.

You can file a mail fraud complaint with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, by clicking here.

