Lubbock man indicted, charged with continued sexual abuse of a child over course of 8 years

A Lubbock man has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and continued sexual abuse of a child.

A victim told police that 40-year-old Torivio Jimenez sexually assaulted her approximately 300 times over the course of 8 years, according to court documents.

The victim said the assault started happening when she was 12 and Jimenez is the father of her two children. She said her first pregnancy happened when she was 15.

She told police the last time the assault happened was in 2016. She said he would "tie her up and get what he wanted."

A second victim also told police she was being abused by Jimenez.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.