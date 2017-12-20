Texas Tech baseball sells out season ticket allotment

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

For the fourth-straight year, Texas Tech has sold out of season tickets for the upcoming baseball season.

Coming off back-to-back Big 12 titles and the Red Raiders’ second consecutive NCAA No. 5 National Seed has propelled ticket sales to over 2,600 season tickets for the 2018 season. The total number of tickets sold matches last year’s sales record and has led to the fourth sellout in six years under head coach Tim Tadlock and his staff’s leadership of the program.

“Our staff and team would like to thank Red Raider nation and the city of Lubbock for your attendance over the last few years and invite you to Rip Griffin Park for the 2018 season,” Tadlock said. “This program is just getting started. The energy and passion that you bring to the ballpark is unmatched in college baseball.

“When we started, we set out to put guys on the field that would make you feel like if you turned your head, you might miss something, and that time is getting closer every day with the 2018 season. Our 2014, 2016 & 2017 teams have brought home some major hardware, but we all know that we want more. We look forward to seeing you this year at the ballpark.”

The Red Raiders will play 28 games inside the confines of Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in 2017. Fourteen of their 31 games against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams will be played in Lubbock. Tech will also face off against conference champions 11 times at home this season.

Opening day in Lubbock is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 16, against Maine at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders begin the 69th season of Texas Tech baseball with five consecutive games at home, with a date against New Mexico State on Feb. 20 to follow after the four-game set with the Black Bears.

