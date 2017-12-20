Texas Tech baseball sells out season ticket allotment

For the fourth-straight year, Texas Tech has sold out of season tickets for the upcoming baseball season.
For the fourth-straight year, Texas Tech has sold out of season tickets for the upcoming baseball season.
Borden County repeats as Class 1A Division I State Champions with their 28th straight win as they beat Jonesboro 60-22 at Cowboys Stadium.
Borden County repeats as Class 1A Division I State Champions with their 28th straight win as they beat Jonesboro 60-22 at Cowboys Stadium.
Texas Tech baseball’s Steven Gingery and John McMillon were named to Collegiate Baseball’s 2018 Preseason All-American teams earlier this week.
Texas Tech baseball’s Steven Gingery and John McMillon were named to Collegiate Baseball’s 2018 Preseason All-American teams earlier this week.
No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raider basketball team moves to 10-1 after a strong second half performance against Florida Atlantic, 90-54 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raider basketball team moves to 10-1 after a strong second half performance against Florida Atlantic, 90-54 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Wayland Baptist rallied from a 13-point deficit and ended the game on a 26-9 run as the fifth-ranked Flying Queens defeated St. Xavier, Ill., in the first game of the Maliki Sports Hoop ’N Surf Classic here Tuesday morning, 84-77.
Wayland Baptist rallied from a 13-point deficit and ended the game on a 26-9 run as the fifth-ranked Flying Queens defeated St. Xavier, Ill., in the first game of the Maliki Sports Hoop ’N Surf Classic here Tuesday morning, 84-77.