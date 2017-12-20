2 men indicted, accused of using taser on robbery victim

Two men were indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with robbery after a sale arranged through the Let Go app turned into a robbery and a police chase.

29-year-old Stephen Ray Spruill was charged with robbery and evading arrest.

28-year-old Colton Mikel Lovelace was charged with robbery, drug possession, evading arrest, and two other outstanding warrants.

The victim told police he arranged to sell some items to Spruill through the Let Go app, but when they met, the two men took the phone he was selling and fled without paying for it.

The victim followed them until they stopped. He thought they were going to give the phone back, but they tased him instead.

Police observed marks on the victim's body where he was hit with the taser.

Police searched the suspect's vehicles and found tasers, phones, and drug paraphernalia, along with illegal narcotics.

Both men are in the Lubbock County Detention Center, each held on $25,000 bond.

