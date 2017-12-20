Lubbock police searching for trailer, go-kart stolen on Oct. 12

Lubbock police are searching for a trailer and a go-kart that were stolen from the 2200 block of east 50th Street on Oct. 12.

The video shows three suspects enter the property. One is driving a red truck while the other two load the go-kart into the bed of the truck.

Police say the suspects came back later to steal a trailer from the same property.

If you have any information about this case, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

