2 suspects in custody after police stop burglary in progress

An adult and a juvenile suspect are both in custody after police stopped a burglary in progress.

Police got the report of a burglary in progress in the 800 block of Vanda Avenue at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, police saw two suspects burglarizing another residence. The two suspects fled the scene. One was apprehended by a K-9 while they other was caught by arriving officers.

The juvenile was transported to UMC with a bite wound. 19-year-old Trayvion Deshawn Caro was transported to the Lubbock County Jail.

A firearm was recovered by Lubbock police.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.