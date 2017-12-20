Plainview woman donating kidney to longtime friend

Whitney Wallace has been good friends with Jon Bohannon for many years, and now they will be taking their friendship to the next level, as she prepares to donate a kidney.

Jon has polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary disease he was born with.

Recently, he learned he was in need of a kidney transplant or dialysis to continue living a normal life. So back in September, his wife posted on social media announcing that Jon was in need of a kidney transplant, asking their Facebook friends for help.

Whitney instantly signed up and began the process to see if she would be a match.

As the tests continued, she learned she would be a perfect match.

"I was ecstatic. I was so humbled and blessed and just so overjoyed that I get to do this," Whitney said.

"I can't even wrap my hands around the whole thing, it's just such a blessing. I'm so blessed," Jon said.

Whitney is giving Jon the gift of life this Christmas, a gift Jon says is still hard to find the words for.

"I have this wonderful person right here that is helping me enjoy the rest of my life with my family and friends and give me more opportunity to enjoy life," Jon said.

But Jon knows there are many more in his position who aren't as fortunate as he is this Christmas.

"There's 110,000 people out there that are on this waiting list."

Jon and Whitney both hope this story encourages others to consider organ donation.

Their surgery is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and if all goes well they will both be home with their families by Christmas.

