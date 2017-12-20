Red Raiders sign 12 prospects to kick off 2018 class

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech, in the midst of preparations for this weekend’s Birmingham Bowl, inked 12 future Red Raiders to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday to start the early signing period.

The 12 signees kick off the 2018 class for the Red Raiders, who are expected to add 10-12 more commitments on National Signing Day in February. Of its 12 signees, five will enroll at Texas Tech in January when the university begins the spring semester.

“We’re thrilled to have a great start to this year’s signing class,” Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We’ll add several more talented players in February, which will provide even greater depth to our roster. Our coaching staff has done a tremendous job putting this class together and we looking forward to each of them arriving on campus.”

Kingsbury and his staff saw the commitments role in while preparing to face USF this Saturday in the Birmingham Bowl. The Red Raiders began practice preparations early Wednesday morning, not long after the first National Letter of Intent was submitted.

Following the Birmingham Bowl, Kingsbury and his staff will hit the road again in anticipation of National Signing Day on Feb. 7. Texas Tech will once again have full Signing Day coverage on TexasTech.com and TexasTech.TV.

2018 TEXAS TECH EARLY PERIOD SIGNEES

Name POS Hometown (Previous School)

Alan Bowman* QB Grapevine, Texas (Grapevine H.S.)

Troy Bradshaw* OL Mineral Wells, Texas (Mineral Wells H.S.)

KeSean Carter WR The Woodlands, Texas (The Woodlands H.S.)

Erik Ezukanma WR Fort Worth, Texas (Timber Creek H.S.)

Clayton Franks OL Mansfield, Texas (Legacy H.S.)

Corey Fulcher WR Dallas, Texas (Lake Highlands H.S.)

Sterling Galban* WR Burnet, Texas (Burnet H.S.)

Jaylon Hutchings* DL Forney, Texas (Forney H.S.)

Demarcus Marshall OL Grand Prairie, Texas (Grand Prairie H.S.)

Myller Royals* WR Abilene, Texas (Cooper H.S.)

Hakeem White OL Waco, Texas (Midway H.S.)

Weston Wright OL New Braunfels, Texas (New Braunfels H.S.)

* designates mid-year enrollee

ALAN BOWMAN

QB | Grapevine, Texas | Grapevine H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … ranks among the top quarterbacks in the state of Texas … expected to enroll at Texas Tech to start the spring semester … threw for 11,393 yards and 119 touchdowns during his four-year career at Grapevine … finished senior season with 3,570 yards through the air to go along with 38 touchdowns … previously recorded 3,329 passing yards with 42 touchdowns and just six interceptions as a junior in 2016 … earned District 8-5A MVP honors following both his junior and senior seasons … had another impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio as a sophomore with 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions … notched 2,740 passing yards that season … made prep debut with 1,754 passing yards and 12 touchdowns as just a freshman in 2014 … rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 29 quarterback in the country by Rivals … listed as the No. 35 in the nation by ESPN … ranked among the top 100 players in the state of Texas by Rivals (No. 96) … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Cincinnati, Houston, Illinois, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Nevada, Southern Miss and San Diego State … quickly committed to head coach Kliff Kingsbury soon after receiving scholarship offer.

TROY BRADSHAW

OL | Mineral Wells, Texas | Mineral Wells H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … expected to enroll at Texas Tech to start the spring semester … one of five offensive linemen to ink with the Red Raiders during early signing period … boasts long frame at 6-7 in height … helped lead Mineral Wells to the playoffs his senior season … three-star prospect according to 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Louisiana-Monroe, Tulane and Tulsa and interest from Baylor … father is a graduate of Texas Tech University.

KESEAN CARTER

WR | The Woodlands, Texas | The Woodlands H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … among the most dynamic receivers in the state of Texas … named the District 12-6A MVP following his senior year after leading The Woodlands to a playoffs appearance … finished with 635 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns through the air as a senior … recorded 930 yards through the air as a junior in 2016 to go along with 15 receiving touchdowns … also posted 163 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground that season … … rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 106 overall player in the state of Texas by 247Sports … also a standout on the track as he finished first in the 100-meter dash at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in July 2017 … won the event in 10.35 seconds … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Arizona, UConn, Houston, Kansas, Memphis, Utah and West Virginia.

ERIK EZUKANMA

WR | Fort Worth, Texas | Timber Creek H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … inked with Texas Tech as one of the top wideouts in the 2018 class … recorded 2,471 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns during his three-year career at Timber Creek … also rushed for 383 yards and four touchdowns during that time … jumped on the scene nationally with 1,447 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns his junior season … added all of his career rushing totals that season as well … named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America Team following junior campaign … added 750 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior … nominated for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Game … consensus four-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 53 wide receiver in the 2018 class by 247Sports … was the No. 52 wide receiver in the country by Rivals … listed as the No. 44 overall player in the state of Texas by Rivals … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State and Wisconsin.

CLAYTON FRANKS

OL | Mansfield, Texas | Legacy H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … one of five offensive linemen to sign with the Red Raiders during the early signing period … helped lead Mansfield Legacy to the Class 5A Division II state semifinals as a senior … earned All-District 10-5A first team honors as a junior … was also a third team All-State selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association … three-star prospect by 247Sports … rated as the No. 81 offensive guard in the country by 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: New Mexico, New Mexico State and North Texas as well as interest by Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Iowa, Kansas State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M.

COREY FULCHER

WR | Dallas, Texas | Lake Highlands H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … utilized mainly as an “athlete” on the high school level but projects as a wide receiver for the Red Raiders … rushed for 647 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior in 2017, while also catching 54 passes for 556 yards and three touchdowns …. closed the year with 1,252 all-purpose yards and 22 total touchdowns … had 527 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a junior to go along with 293 receiving yards … named the RISD Offensive Player of the Year following his senior year … garnered District 9-6A Utility Player of the Year honors as well after leading Lake Highlands to the playoffs … three-star prospect according to Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 135 overall player in the state of Texas by ESPN … committed to Texas Tech on the same day he was offered a scholarship.

STERLING GALBAN

WR | Dallas, Texas | Lake Highlands H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … expected to enroll at Texas Tech in time for the start of the spring semester … considered one of the fastest receivers in the state of Texas … recorded 942 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through the air as a junior in 2016 … made prep debut with 451 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015 … collected first team All-District honors as a junior … three-star prospect according to Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 180 player in the state of Texas and the No. 27 wide reciver by 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Illinois, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Southern Miss and TCU and interest from Boise State, Florida, Oklahoma State, SMU and Utah … also drew scholarship offers from three Ivy League schools in Cornell, Columbia and Dartmouth.

JAYLON HUTCHINGS

DL | Forney, Texas | Forney H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … lone defensive signee to ink with the Red Raiders during the early signing period … expected to enroll at Texas Tech in time for the spring semester … missed his senior season due to an injury … was previously a two-way player as a running back and a defensive lineman for Forney … still managed to record 170 tackles, including 33 for a loss, during his high school career … posted 47 tackles, 11 of which went for a loss, and four sacks as a junior in 2016 … spent significant time as Forney’s running back that season, too, with 120 carries for 719 yards and six touchdowns … previously notched 123 tackles, including 22 for a loss as a sophomore in 2015 … big season also featured six sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one of which that went for a touchdown … garnered first team All-District honors on the defensive line as a junior … was a second-team selection as a running back that same year … named the District 12-5A Defensive Sophomore MVP as a sophomore in 2016 … three-star prospect by both ESPN and 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Kansas State, New Mexico, North Texas, SMU and UConn.

DEMARCUS MARSHALL

OL | Grand Prairie, Texas | Grand Prairie H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … one of five offensive linemen to sign with Texas Tech during early signing period … became familiar face on the Grand Prairie offensive line as a four-year letterwinner … collected first team All-District honors as a junior in 2016 after earning second-team accolades as both a freshman and sophomore … four-star prospect according to Rivals … listed as a three-star recruit by both ESPN and 247Sports … listed as the No. 21 offensive guard in the country by Rivals … Rivals also ranked him as the No. 45 player in the state of Texas … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, North Texas and Syracuse.

MYLLER ROYALS

WR | Abilene, Texas | Abilene Cooper H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … expected to enroll at Texas Tech to start the spring semester … boasts big frame for a wide receiver at 6-5 … among the most prolific pass catchers in state of Texas with 177 receptions for 2,980 yards and 26 touchdowns over his three-year career … owns the Cooper single-season and career records for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns … concluded his senior season in 2017 with 91 receptions for an impressive 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns … helped lead Cooper to the regional round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs as a senior … busted out for 1,165 receiving yards as a junior in 2016 after hauling in 60 receptions, nine that went for touchdowns … made debut as a sophomore in 2015 with 26 receptions for 340 yards and a touchdown … garnered All-District 4-5A first team honors following senior season … also a member of the school’s basketball and track programs … named District 4-5A Player of the Year in basketball following junior year … three-star prospect according to Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … listed as the No. 74 overall player in Texas and the No. 92 wide receiver in his class by ESPN … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Houston, Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, Nevada, UTSA, Tulsa and UTEP.

HAKEEM WHITE

OL | Waco, Texas | Midway H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … one of five offensive linemen to sign with Texas Tech during early signing period … has helped lead Midway to the Class 5A Division II state championship this game as a senior … title game will be this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington … collected first team Super Centex honors by the Waco Tribune-Herald his junior year … three-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … ranked 40th nationally among offensive guards by Rivals … listed as the No. 55 offensive guard in the country by 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Houston, Kansas State, Missouri and North Texas.

WESTON WRIGHT

OL | New Braunfels, Texas | New Braunfels H.S.

Signed National Letter of Intent … one of five offensive linemen to sign with Texas Tech during early signing period … hails from the same high school as head coach Kliff Kingsbury … long frame at roughly 6-7 in size … collected All-District 27-6A first team honors as a junior … three-star prospect according to Rivals, ESPN and 247 Sports … ranked as the No. 134 offensive tackle in his class by 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Air Force, Army, New Mexico, Rice and UTSA … hails from an athletic family as father played college football at Texas State while his brother currently plays at Montana State.