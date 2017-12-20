Gospel Life pastor giving the gift of warmth this holiday season

Richard Long is not just a pastor. He's also a Service Technician, fixing heaters for free for those with financial difficulties.

"We've never had anyone do anything free for us. We're facing hard times right now because he is not working anymore and were on social security so things like that are extra things," said Minerva Mojica.

Minerva and Pete Mojica's heater has been broken for a while now, with no hope of being fixed.

"Someone came out here and gave us an estimate of $1,500. There's no way we could afford that," Minerva said.

With family coming in for the holidays cold temperatures on the way, they weren't sure how they were going to keep their home warm.

"That is what I was concerned about because my daughter-in-law gets cold easily. I was concerned we wouldn't be able to use the heater but we will be able to use the furnace now," Minerva said.

All thanks to Pastor Richard of Gospel Life Church who made posts on Craigslist and Social Media about fixing heaters for free.

"I figured what better way to bring light to Jesus Christ then right around Christmas time to go fix air conditioners. Then I can talk to the people about Jesus like I talked to Pete about Jesus," Richard said.

Pastor Richard is helping people on his own time in between company appointments, out of his own pocket, and handing out bibles while he's at it.

"Honestly, it's not about the heating for me, to tell you the truth. I'm there just to spread the Gospel of Jesus. So when I walk away, whether I am able to fix it or not, as long as they know who Jesus is I did my job," Richard said.

"It's really awesome that there are people out there that are willing to help you," Minerva said.

"It's not a scam - all I want to do is help them get some heat and talk to them about the gospel of Jesus, that's it," Richard said.

To the Mojica's, it means they want have to try and heat their home with the stove.

Richard can't completely replace heaters, but can replace some parts. He plans on doing this as long as he can.

If you are struggling financially and are in need of heater repairs, you can contact Richard on his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thegospelofjesus777/ or email him at thegospeljesuschrist@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.