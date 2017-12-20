A few days of Spring before Winter returns

The first day of winter will feel like spring as daytime highs climb to the 50s and 60s across the South Plains.

It will feel like winter beginning Thursday night as the first of a couple of strong arctic fronts move into the region.

Lows will fall to the 20s by Friday morning as the cold front moves across the area late Thursday and stay in place through Friday. Highs on Friday will only make it to the 40s and Saturday may see some 50s.

As for the potential of wintry precipitation, there's a chance late Friday into early Saturday with light snow or a wintry mix possible and lows in the 20s Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will remain cool with 40s and 50s possible on the South Plains.

Christmas Eve will likely see another surge of colder air, but dry and cold into early Christmas Day with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s and 40s.

A warming trend begins after Christmas.

