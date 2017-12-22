Idalou ISD placed on lockout Friday morning

A lockout on the Idalou campus was lifted once the students were let out at noon on Friday.

The lockout was issued at 9:25 a.m. but once school was dismissed, because of the holiday break, students were let out of the school. At this time there is no information available as to what prompted this lockout.

The middle school UIL Assembly for 11 a.m. has been canceled and will be rescheduled after the holidays.

There is no other information available at this time.

