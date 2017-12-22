Police identify victim killed in 88th Street shooting

Lubbock County Medical Examiner on the scene of the shooting (Source: KCBD)

Emergency officials were on the scene of a shooting that happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday. The incident happened in the 6000 block of 88th Street.

Witnesses say one person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries. Police say the victim, 38-year-old Landon Terry died at the hospital from his injuries.

The Lubbock County Medical Examiner arrived on the scene around 11 a.m.

Police have identified the suspect as Casey Austin Owens. He is wanted by police for murder and aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous. If located call 911 immediately.

He was initially believed to possibly be in a four-door maroon car, and maybe a rental car. Just after 7:15 p.m. Friday Lubbock police said they no longer believed he was in a maroon rental car but didn't have another vehicle description.

