Police identify victim killed in 88th Street shooting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Police identify victim killed in 88th Street shooting

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lubbock County Medical Examiner on the scene of the shooting (Source: KCBD) Lubbock County Medical Examiner on the scene of the shooting (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock County Medical Examiner on the scene of the shooting (Source: KCBD) Lubbock County Medical Examiner on the scene of the shooting (Source: KCBD)
Casey Austin Owens wanted for murder and aggravated assault (Source: LPD) Casey Austin Owens wanted for murder and aggravated assault (Source: LPD)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency officials were on the scene of a shooting that happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday.  The incident happened in the 6000 block of 88th Street.

Witnesses say one person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries. Police say the victim, 38-year-old Landon Terry died at the hospital from his injuries.

The Lubbock County Medical Examiner arrived on the scene around 11 a.m.

Police have identified the suspect as Casey Austin Owens. He is wanted by police for murder and aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous. If located call 911 immediately.

He was initially believed to possibly be in a four-door maroon car, and maybe a rental car. Just after 7:15 p.m. Friday Lubbock police said they no longer believed he was in a maroon rental car but didn't have another vehicle description. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Sessions wants review of Obama-era Hezbollah investigations

    Sessions wants review of Obama-era Hezbollah investigations

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-23 00:32:17 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 9:03 AM EST2017-12-23 14:03:23 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

  • New year to be a challenge for Republicans in Congress

    New year to be a challenge for Republicans in Congress

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:42 AM EST2017-12-23 07:42:20 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 8:12 AM EST2017-12-23 13:12:47 GMT

    Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.

    Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.

  • Russian hackers hunted journalists in years-long campaign

    Russian hackers hunted journalists in years-long campaign

    Friday, December 22 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-12-22 07:11:45 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 7:03 AM EST2017-12-23 12:03:22 GMT

    An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.

    An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.

    •   
Powered by Frankly