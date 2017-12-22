Police release name of suspect in Friday morning murder; suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Lubbock Police Department has now issued a warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Casey Owens in connection with a Friday morning murder and aggravated assault.

Owens is accused of shooting 38-year-old Landon Terry, who was found Friday morning after 8 a.m. in a house in the 6000 block of 88th Street, according to an LPD news release. When police found Terry he had life-threatening injuries and was sent to University Medical Center where he later died.

Police were able to determine Owens was the suspect and issued the warrant for the shooting. The aggravated assault comes from Owens pointing a gun at another person during the incident.

Owens is described as a white male, standing at 6'02 weighing about 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was originally thought to be driving a maroon four-door rental car, but now police believe he may be driving something else. At the moment the description of that vehicle is unavailable.

Owens is considered armed and dangerous, those who know anything about him or see him are asked to call 911 immediately; do not approach him. Those with any additional whereabouts are also asked to call 806-763-5336.

