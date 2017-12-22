Suspect in Friday morning murder case, Casey Owens, turns self in

Less than 24 hours after the Lubbock Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for a Friday morning murder, Casey Owens turned himself into authorities. 38-year-old Owens was wanted for both murder and aggravated assault.

Police were able to report Owens called at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday and was taken into custody a short while later at a house in southwest Lubbock, according to LPD.

Owens is accused of shooting 38-year-old Landon Terry, who was found Friday morning after 8 a.m. in a house in the 6000 block of 88th Street, according to an LPD news release. When police found Terry he had life-threatening injuries and was sent to University Medical Center where he later died.

Police were able to determine Owens was the suspect and issued the warrant for the shooting. The aggravated assault comes from Owens pointing a gun at another person during the incident.

Owens is described as a white male, standing at 6'02 weighing about 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was originally thought to be driving a maroon four-door rental car, but now police believe he may be driving something else. At the moment the description of that vehicle is unavailable.

