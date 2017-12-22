Arrington wishes happy birthday to Tech professor Bill Dean whil - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Arrington wishes happy birthday to Tech professor Bill Dean while on House floor

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCBD) -

Texas District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington recognized Texas Tech Professor and Executive Vice-President and CEO of the Texas Tech Alumni Association Bill Dean for his birthday on Friday.

Arrington spoke on the floor House of Representative today to wish Dean a happy 80th birthday. This was displayed in a tweet from the Texas Tech System.

"Dr. Dean has always been a leader and has always had a serving heart when it comes to serving his community and the campus community at Texas Tech," Arrington said. "I don't know anyone that loves Texas Tech University and the students at Texas Tech like Bill Dean."

Dean has been working at Tech since 1967, where he started as the director of student publications. He also attended Texas Tech and was elected student body president. 

He still teaches on the Tech campus as a professor of public relations.

"Dr. Dean, you are the very best and you represent the very best of West Texas and Red Raider nation. And I want to say, 'blessings to you,' and I hope you have many many more years on that college campus, because you have had an amazing impact on thousands of lives of young people who come through that university."

