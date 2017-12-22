Lubbock woman elaborately decorates her home for Christmas - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock woman elaborately decorates her home for Christmas

By Ashley Brown, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Driving around looking at Christmas lights is always a great time with family and friends but have you ever wondered how people decorate the inside of their homes?

Julia Gill started in October this year decorating every room in her home for the holidays, but those decorations all mean something special to her. 

She has taken different parts of her family’s history and incorporated it into her decorations.

In some areas that may mean glass elephants turned into ornaments because it represents the elephant collection her father had or a trunk that belonged to her mother who was a seamstress decorated with Christmas lights and garland.

Julia says it’s a way to remember and teach her grand kids their families history.

But that isn’t the only reason she decorates so elaborately.

“When my children were young for their birthdays I would go over the top. We would have a circus clown come in. We would have a circus, a big top in the center of the living room I went over the top with decorating. If I do that for my children why wouldn’t I do that for my savior? This is his birthday and that’s what we’re celebrating. That’s why I do what I do,” said Julia.

Julia does do tours when people contact her.

During the tour you sign an ornament, hang it on garland, and tour the entire home learning about family history and the reason for the season.

Julia also has clients she decorates for and has even been to the White House to decorate.

To get in contact with Julia you can find her here: https://www.facebook.com/JMGdesignsTX/?rc=p

