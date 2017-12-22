Cool temperatures ahead for Christmas weekend weather

It was snow and cold Friday, Saturday will bring sunshine, gusty winds and warmer temps. A turn around in temperatures and wind will bring a brief warming trend with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday.

However, another strong cold front means that the clouds, cold and wind will return on Christmas Eve with highs back in the upper 30s and low 40s for the south plains.

So, with one and 1/2 shopping days left Saturday will be the best, weather-wise, for your shopping. There will be some clouds this weekend, but other than some snow flurries it will be a dry weekend. It doesn't look like a white Christmas for Lubbock or west Texas this year. In fact, after a very cold start to the day Monday, Christmas afternoon will climb to the low to mid 50s.

The winds will be from the southwest at 15-20 mph on Saturday and then switch to the north on Sunday and drop the temps once again.

Have a Merry Christmas.

