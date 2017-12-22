Cool temperatures ahead for Christmas weekend weather - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Cool temperatures ahead for Christmas weekend weather

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

It was snow and cold Friday, Saturday will bring sunshine, gusty winds and warmer temps. A turn around in temperatures and wind will bring a brief warming trend with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday.

However, another strong cold front means that the clouds, cold and wind will return on Christmas Eve with highs back in the upper 30s and low 40s for the south plains. 

So, with one and 1/2 shopping days left Saturday will be the best, weather-wise, for your shopping. There will be some clouds this weekend, but other than some snow flurries it will be a dry weekend. It doesn't look like a white Christmas for Lubbock or west Texas this year. In fact, after a  very cold start to the day Monday, Christmas afternoon will climb to the low to mid 50s.

The winds will be from the southwest at 15-20 mph on Saturday and then switch to the north on Sunday and drop the temps once again.
Have a Merry Christmas.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Sessions wants review of Obama-era Hezbollah investigations

    Sessions wants review of Obama-era Hezbollah investigations

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-23 00:32:17 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 9:03 AM EST2017-12-23 14:03:23 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

  • New year to be a challenge for Republicans in Congress

    New year to be a challenge for Republicans in Congress

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:42 AM EST2017-12-23 07:42:20 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 8:12 AM EST2017-12-23 13:12:47 GMT

    Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.

    Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.

  • Russian hackers hunted journalists in years-long campaign

    Russian hackers hunted journalists in years-long campaign

    Friday, December 22 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-12-22 07:11:45 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 7:03 AM EST2017-12-23 12:03:22 GMT

    An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.

    An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.

    •   
Powered by Frankly