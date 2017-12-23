RAIDERZONE: South Florida claims slim 38-34 victory over Tech in Birmingham Bowl

It’s a tale of two halves as the South Florida Bulls (10-2) come from behind to beat Texas Tech (6-7) in a shootout in the Birmingham Bowl.

Texas Tech takes an early 3-0 lead after Clayton Hatfield split the uprights on a 26-yard field goal with 10:47 left in the first quarter.

Then South Florida marches down the field, but had to settle for a 25 yard field goal by Emilio Nadelman. The Bulls tie it 3-3, 7:12 in the first.

Red Raiders with the go ahead touchdown, Nic Shimonek connected with Keke Coutee for the 5 yard score. It’s now 10-3 Texas Tech. It’s the 6th time this season that the Red Raiders haven’t allowed a first quarter touchdown.

Texas Tech's offensive line struggled to contain Deadrin Senat who sacked Shimonek 3 times in the first half.

USF tied it up late in the second quarter, after Quinton Flowers hooked up with Tyre McCants on the 21 yard touchdown. McCants 6th touchdown reception of the season. It’s a low scoring affair in the first half with a 10-10 halftime score.

The Red Raiders high tempo offense gets going after the second play in the third quarter when Kolin Hill forces Flowers to fumble the ball and Demarcus Fields comes up with it. Texas Tech’s 28th takeaway of the season.

Shimonek to Dylan Cantrell on the 3-yard touchdown pass gives the Red Raiders a 17-10 lead early in the 3rd quarter. It’s Cantrell’s 7th touchdown catch of the year.

South Florida answers right back, Flowers to Darnell Salomon on the 17 yard score. It’s 17-17 with 8:34 left in the third.

Red Raiders regain the lead after Tre King’s 4 yard rushing touchdown, 24-17.

Late in the third, Texas Tech’s defense came up big with a red zone stop forged by Dakota Allen and it’s a turnover on downs.

After a goal line stance by Texas Tech early in the 4th, USF ties it up at 24-24 with a 5 yard touchdown run by Flowers.

The Red Raiders march down the field but can’t get into the end zone, but Hatfield nails a 33 yard field goal giving Texas Tech a 27-24 lead with 5:02 left to play.

Flowers threw a 64-yard touchdown bomb to Marquez Valdez-Scantling. Bulls took their first lead of the ballgame, 31-27 with 4:26 left to play.

Texas Tech was down but not out, Shimonek hit T.J. Vasher for the 25-yard score. Red Raiders go up 34-31, 1:31 left in the 4th.

Flowers scrambled for 21 yards to setup the game winning touchdown. With 16 seconds left to play, Flowers floats one to McCants down the sideline for the go ahead score.

On the last play of the game, Shimonek throws up a Hail Mary but it’s 15-yards short of the end zone.

