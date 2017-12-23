Lubbock police warn against Grinch-like activities with social media video

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
Less than 24 hours after the Lubbock Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for a Friday morning murder, Casey Owens turned himself into authorities. 38-year-old Owens was wanted for both murder and aggravated assault.
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Days away from Christmas and many reports of packages being snatched from front porches the Lubbock Police Department has released a promotional video warning people against these crimes.
