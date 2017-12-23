Lubbock police warn against Grinch-like activities with social media video

Days away from Christmas and many reports of packages being snatched from front porches the Lubbock Police Department has released a promotional video warning people against these crimes.

However, the department decided to stray away from its usual hard-lined, serious video and set up a fictional story of a Grinch, similar to the one featured in Dr. Seuss' 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.' The video, posted on LPD's Facebook and Twitter pages, follows the story of officer receiving a call warning of the Grinch's activities around the Lubbock area.

The Grinch didn't stand a chance with LPD Officer Zalman and K9 BoBo on the job! pic.twitter.com/4wy7ePRAzH — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) December 23, 2017

The K-9 unit is dispatched and LPD saves the days. An officer featured in the video even gives a warning, "no one likes a Grinch, don't try to steal Christmas or we will find you."

To watch the entire video click the link to go onto LPD's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LubbockPD/videos/10155356500717104/

