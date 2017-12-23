GoFundMe started for Landon Terry, victim of Friday morning murder

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
Travis Harris, a resident of Elkhorn, Nebraska, has started a GoFundMe account for Landon Terry, a Lubbock man who was killed Friday morning after being shot inside a home near 88th Street.
Less than 24 hours after the Lubbock Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for a Friday morning murder, Casey Owens turned himself into authorities. 38-year-old Owens was wanted for both murder and aggravated assault.
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
