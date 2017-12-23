GoFundMe started for Landon Terry, victim of Friday morning murd - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

GoFundMe started for Landon Terry, victim of Friday morning murder

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Travis Harris, a resident of Elkhorn, Nebraska, has started a GoFundMe account for Landon Terry, a Lubbock man who was killed Friday morning after being shot inside a home near 88th Street. 

The main goal is to raise funds for one of Terry's son's selective travel baseball team, according to the GoFundMe page. As of publishing this article more than $2,500 was raised out of the $10,000 wanted.

Because of his death Terry leaves his sons without a father. 

The person accused of killing him, 38-year-old Casey Owens, was taken into custody more than 24-hours after the shooting happened. At this moment there are no details of what led to this shooting. 

