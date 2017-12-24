LPD: 11-month-old Ethan Contreras confirmed safe

UPDATE: Lubbock police tell us 11-month-old Ethan Contreras has been dropped off at a home and is safe as of Sunday afternoon. The father, John Contreras, has not been located.

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 11-month-old Ethan Contreras.

At approximately 10:07 Sunday morning, LPD received a call that the child's biological father, 19-year-old John Contreras, broke into the mother's home in the 1500 block of 29th Street and forcefully took the child. Contreras then fled the scene.

Officers located the vehicle Contreras fled in, however Contreras and the child have not been located at this time.

A juvenile callout was initiated, and investigators have been following up on potential leads and visiting areas Contreras could possibly be located.

Although Contreras is the biological father, due to the nature of how the child was taken, our investigators would like to locate the child to check on his welfare.

Contreras is a Hispanic male, 5'7" and approximately 130 pounds. He has also been known to be armed.

If you know the whereabouts of John and Ethan Contreras, please call 911.