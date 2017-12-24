10-year-old girl killed in tragic Lea County accident

New Mexico State Police tell us 10-year-old Rhianna Wormly died from her injuries after being run over by a pickup truck on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Billy Walker Rd., about a mile and a half east of NM 18, at 1:48 p.m.

They say 56-year-old Enrique Lozoya was driving a 2008 GMC pickup at a slow speed, 10 to 15 miles per hour, while quail hunting with his children.

Rhianna, his adopted child, attempted to climb on the hood of the vehicle while it was in motion and was run over by the vehicle. She sustained head trauma and was pronounced deceased at Lea County Regional Hospital.

This case is still under investigation.

