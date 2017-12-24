10-year-old girl killed in tragic Lea County accident

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.
The week bristled with action on taxes and Trump's words on the holiday, foreign policy, politics and more.
North Korea has called the latest U.N. sanctions to target the country "an act of war" that violates its sovereignty, and says it is a "pipe dream" for the United States to think it will give up its nuclear weapons.
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
