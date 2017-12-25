New Mexico girl dead after being run over by vehicle

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.
Trump's frequent and blistering attacks on the nation's premier law enforcement agency have proven a tough challenge for the new FBI director.
