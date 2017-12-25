New Mexico girl dead after being run over by vehicle

A 10-year-old girl died Sunday after being run over by her adopted father's truck while they were quail hunting in Lea County, New Mexico.

The call came in at around 2 p.m. for New Mexico State Police, according to its news release. After responding police determined 56-year-old Enrique Lozoya of Hobbs, New Mexico was driving his 2008 GMC pickup slowly while he was hunting with his children.

It was then 10-year-old Rhianna Wormly tried to clim on to the hood of the truck while it was in motion, fell off and was run over by the truck, sustaining severe head trauma.

Wormly was pronounced dead while in the Lea County Regional Hospital. This incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

