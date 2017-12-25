Slaton police seeking help to find stolen vehicle

Recently a red 2004 Single-cab Dodge pickup was stolen from a Slaton resident and the police in that area are asking for help in finding it.

The truck with license plate AX95036 was stolen Saturday night, according to the Slaton Police Department's Facebook post. There are two toolboxes and an air compressor in the bed.

Police are asking those with any information to call at 806-828-2020 or 911. They also ask those who may see the vehicle to not approach it or any people inside but rather call for help.

