One Class At A Time: Laura Bush Middle School teacher, Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock awarded $500

Laura Bush Middle School 7th grade science teacher Cody Redfern is the fourth recipient of KCBD's One Class At A Time donation sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Automotive.

Redfern was awarded a check for $500 to use in his classroom in Lubbock Cooper ISD. The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity that will also receive $500.

"It’s fabulous," General Manager of Frontier Dodge Bobby Ray said. "We are very proud to do this, especially this is the best time of year for Christmas. I know Cody deserves it, but this is the best time for him to have it. It’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the community along with the teachers giving to a charity of their choice. We are planning on continuing this for hopefully the years to come."

Redfern's students nominated him for the award.

"I can’t even describe it," Redfern said. "It’s great that I put all this time in to them and they really recognize we can relate to each other."

Redfern, one of many teachers to use money of their own pocket, says these funds will go right back to those students through the purchase of some advanced technology.

"Here at Lubbock Cooper, we love using technology. So, this is a great opportunity for these kids to be able to advance their education through the technology-related world we have today," Redfern said. "It’s a big opportunity and I can’t wait to share it with them."

Redfern chose the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock as the charity to receive $500. He volunteered there while in college at Texas Tech University. Now, as a fellow educator, he has a deeper appreciation for their work.

"We’re extremely grateful to Cody to remember us, especially at this time of year when funds are a little low and we are looking to the next year and it’s definitely going to help with our supplies next year," Unit Director Rachel Elbert said.

Elbert said these funds will go toward supplies for the many programs the club provides to the young people they seek to mentor and mold into productive adults.

"It’s a safe place for them to come after the school," Elbert said. "It’s a place for them to come and do homework. It’s a place to come so they don’t have to go home alone or stay out of the streets. It helps 100 percent to give back to the community."

