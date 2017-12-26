City offices to be closed New Year's Day, open up again Tuesday

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
