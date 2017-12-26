Police: Shooter hides in SW Lubbock home before pistol-whipping woman, fatally shooting man

We are learning more about the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Landon Terry.

According to the police report, an officer responded to the Lubbock home in the 6000 block of 88th Street in response to a 911 hangup call that came in just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 22.

While in route, the officer said he received an update that shots had been fired and the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman who called 911 let the officer inside where she told him Casey Austin Owens, 38, shot Terry and then took off.

The officer reported finding Terry on the floor "moaning and struggling for breath."

The officer said he began talking to Terry, who said he could not breathe and could not answer questions. Terry reportedly had a gunshot wound to his chest, left leg, right bicep and another on the right side of his chest.

Terry was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died.

The woman told police Owens was an ex-boyfriend who used to live at that home with her.

According to the police report, "Owens had entered the listed residence without authorization and had hidden, waiting for her to return to the residence before threatening her and shooting Terry."

The woman said she was now dating Terry and Owens hit her in the head with a gun before firing those deadly shots.

Later that afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department issued a warrant for Owens' arrest.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Owens turned himself into police and is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with murder.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Terry's family tells KCBD a visitation will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place the following day at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church at 1 p.m.

