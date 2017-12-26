AAA promoting free tow, ride service for New Year's Day

As a way to keep some drivers off of the road for the rest of the holiday season, AAA of Texas is offering a ride service that aims to provide rides and a free tow.

By calling the Tipsy Tow at 1-800-222-4375 impaired drivers can get a free tow to a home of up to 10 miles away and a ride, according to a AAA news release. Though, if the truck has to go more than 10 miles people will have to pay the regular tow rate.

Those who want to use this feature do not have to be a AAA member, but the service is a one-way, one-time ride deal. This offer will also not be valid for driver who want to use it to tow an inoperable vehicle, get a tow to another drinking establishment, start a car or change a flat tire and use it as a taxi-type of service.

Those who would like to learn more about AAA or this service are asked to visit it's website at AAA.com/mobile.

