LPD searching for vehicle burglary suspect seen using stolen credit card

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect caught on camera after using a stolen credit card at Walmart.

A vehicle was burglarized in the parking lot of Stripes at 98th and University back on Nov. 10.

Multiple items were stolen, including a credit card. That card was then used at a Walmart in the same neighborhood.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

