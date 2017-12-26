Stewart Title helps Meals on Wheels feed Lubbock's hungry this holiday season

Provided by Meals on Wheels

Stewart Title Lubbock presented Meals on Wheels with donations from the company's recent Closings for a Cause campaign.

The program allows Stewart to give a portion of the proceeds of every November home closing to feed those in need this holiday season.

"Stewart Title strongly believes in sharing our success to create opportunities for others in our Lubbock community," said Doug Jordan, President of Stewart Title's Lubbock Division. "Home is where the heart is and this allows us to open our hearts to those in need with the closing of each home."

Stewart protects home ownership for people Lubbock and are active in the surrounding communities. Stewart's roots run deep in Texas, founded in Galveston 125 years ago with the idea of helping others.