Driver of 18-wheeler killed in fiery crash on I-20 in Sweetwater

The driver of an 18-wheeler has been killed in a fiery crash on I-20 in Sweetwater.

The wreck happened around 1:45 p.m. at mile marker 255.

Nolan County Sheriff David Warren told KTXS the 18-wheeler veered off the interstate and hit a power pole. Warren said the lines he took down sparked a fire which spread to the truck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KTXS the big rig was hauling office supplies to Dallas.

DPS is investigating the cause of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 killed in fiery crash on I-20 in Sweetwater

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.