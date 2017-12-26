Coldest temps of the season, chance for light freezing rain overnight

Light precipitation will develop Tuesday evening across the central and eastern South Plains.

While amounts will be light there could be some isolated icy patches on bridges/overpasses, mainly along and east of the Caprock late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Slim chance of some isolated icy areas in Lubbock County. However, some homeowners still have sprinklers working so that will create icy spots at some area intersections.

Lows could be the coldest of the season in Lubbock with a low of 17 degrees possible. Wednesday will remain cloudy and very cold with highs in the low to mid 30s in Lubbock.

Thursday and Friday will bring sunshine and warmer 50s and some 60s.

