Former Monterey standout Norris Blount back in Lubbock for a book signing

Former Monterey standout Norris Blount is back in the Hub City, promoting his new book called, Game Changer – A Playbook for Winning at Life.

Norris tells KCBD that the book is geared towards coaches, and how coaches impact lives of so many people.

“God changes everything in a life. Winning is EVERYTHING, as long as we are in the right game,” Norris Blount said in his book.

If you are wanting to purchase the book, you can find it here by this link.

https://www.amazon.com/Game-Changer-Playbook-Winning-Life/dp/1943852820

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.