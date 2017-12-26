Red Raider coach Karl Scott heading to Louisiana-Lafayette

Texas Tech secondary coach Karl Scott is headed to Louisiana-Lafayette, according to Football Scoop and Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

Scott has been with the program for the past two seasons, and is expected to take the defensive coordinator job for the Rajun’ Cajuns.

Scott joins Louisiana-Lafayette after a seven-loss season, the Rajun’ Cajuns haven’t had a winning year since 2014.

