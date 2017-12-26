Lubbock Fire Rescue investigating possible arson

Lubbock Fire Rescue is investigating a possible arson at a construction site along Milwaukee Avenue near Spur 327.

Fire crews were called to the multi-story construction area before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

One person was taken by ambulance from the area, but their condition was unknown.

There has been no word on the extent of the damage as of Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.